City of Opelika announces new comprehensive plan

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The City of Opelika announced a new plan called “The 20/30 Comprehensive Plan” for the city.

It was all part of a workshop the city hosted called the Opelika Community Visioning Workshop. Consultants came to town to help city leaders address issues in the town and see where Opelika hopes to be in the next 20 years.

A consulting firm out of Chicago came to meet with citizens, business owners and stakeholders to create a unified vision for the community.

“We can come up with the best plan for the city but without the citizens to agree to it and buy into the plan it really doesn’t hold any weight and so this is the opportunity for citizens to really tell us how they feel about where we are, where we want to go and then we try and figure out how to get there,” said Matt Mosley, Planning Director Opelika.

Citizens talked about potential ideas for retail stores, job openings and cityscapes -- just to name a few.

