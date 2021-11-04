Cloudy & Cool End to the Week; Beautiful Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday will still feature plenty of clouds across the Chattahoochee Valley and temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s in most communities. Look for a slim chance at showers, but most spots will stay rain-free during the day. By Saturday, the clouds will be on the way out and highs will make their way back to the lower 60s after a chilly start. For Sunday and Monday mornings, temperatures will range from the low 30s to the low 40s across the Valley, so there could be some frost concerns in the normally cooler spots, and even the outside chance at a freeze in the coldest locations. For those sensitive plants that are out and about, it’s something to keep in mind! The weather in the afternoons will look beautiful with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and we’ll continue that nice stretch of days through the middle of next week with highs getting back in the low to mid 70s and morning still chilly in the 40s. Our next rain chances look to be due in here by the end of next week - we’ll watch it for you!

