Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cloudy & Cool End to the Week; Beautiful Weekend Ahead

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Friday will still feature plenty of clouds across the Chattahoochee Valley and temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 50s in most communities. Look for a slim chance at showers, but most spots will stay rain-free during the day. By Saturday, the clouds will be on the way out and highs will make their way back to the lower 60s after a chilly start. For Sunday and Monday mornings, temperatures will range from the low 30s to the low 40s across the Valley, so there could be some frost concerns in the normally cooler spots, and even the outside chance at a freeze in the coldest locations. For those sensitive plants that are out and about, it’s something to keep in mind! The weather in the afternoons will look beautiful with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, and we’ll continue that nice stretch of days through the middle of next week with highs getting back in the low to mid 70s and morning still chilly in the 40s. Our next rain chances look to be due in here by the end of next week - we’ll watch it for you!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Colder Weather In Sight
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Rain Chances Increase Thursday; Cooler Air to Follow
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Becoming An Unsettled Late Week