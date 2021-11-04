Business Break
Colder Weather In Sight

Radek’s Forecast
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Showers are around this morning for some of you across the Valley, but any activity is fairly light and should be drier by this afternoon. While the showers leave, the clouds won’t, and that won’t allow temperatures to get much higher than 60 degrees today as a result. The weekend outlook is shaping up to be dry and cool both Saturday and Sunday, down right cold in the mornings however, with a first frost likely Saturday night as we move our clocks back one hour. If you don’t like the cold, some warmth is back next week with middle 70s for highs under lots of sunshine before the next frontal system arrives one week for today. Make it a great day!

