Columbus fire chief gives tips for apartment fire prevention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There have been more apartment fires in Columbus than in recent years. In most of them, families lost everything.

Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull was at the studio meeting with our Dee Armstrong.

He says in 2019, Columbus had 56 apartment fires. In 2020, we had a 105 and in 2021 officials have so far seen 69 apartment fires.

Shull tells us there is not a common factor that is causing all the fires but recommends to not overload your circuits, extension cords should only be used for temporary use, and make sure to turn off your space heaters when leaving a room.

Shull also explained why you should buy your own renters insurance.

”I discovered that many of the tenants believed they had a policy that covered their possessions but it what it really did was that it was a liability policy and it was part of the agreement to be a tenant at that apartment. so I would encourage everyone to get their own renters insurance policy plan that covers your possessions,” said Shull.

In the state of Georgia, the average cost is for renters insurance is $25 a month.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.