Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus fire chief gives tips for apartment fire prevention

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There have been more apartment fires in Columbus than in recent years. In most of them, families lost everything.

Columbus Fire Marshall John Shull was at the studio meeting with our Dee Armstrong.

He says in 2019, Columbus had 56 apartment fires. In 2020, we had a 105 and in 2021 officials have so far seen 69 apartment fires.

Shull tells us there is not a common factor that is causing all the fires but recommends to not overload your circuits, extension cords should only be used for temporary use, and make sure to turn off your space heaters when leaving a room.

Shull also explained why you should buy your own renters insurance.

”I discovered that many of the tenants believed they had a policy that covered their possessions but it what it really did was that it was a liability policy and it was part of the agreement to be a tenant at that apartment. so I would encourage everyone to get their own renters insurance policy plan that covers your possessions,” said Shull.

In the state of Georgia, the average cost is for renters insurance is $25 a month.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with local high school for lung cancer awareness project
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with local high school for lung cancer awareness project
Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend
Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend
Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine
Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine
United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts
United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts