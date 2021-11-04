Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Death benefits could be denied if employees are unvaccinated

(Mike Miletich, Gray TV)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some employers are implementing a new policy that could impact unvaccinated workers.

Some employers are finding loopholes around covering COVID-related deaths for unvaccinated workers.

One health official tells News Leader 9, you might be in trouble if you haven’t gotten your COVID shots.

That health official says to make sure you understand how YOU, refusing to get vaccinated, puts your family at risk of receiving death benefits.

“At work, you’ll typically have life insurance coverage and an accidental death and dismemberment coverage and the ADD -- as we call it would not pay in the instance of death by COVID,” John Ehrlich, Health and Benefits Director, Wilson Towers Watson.

That health official says the policy putting unvaccinated workers at risk is typically used for higher risk industries.

Workers impacted the most by this change include first responders like police and medical personnel.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

A Fort Bragg soldier’s bond and court date have both been set after fatally shooting his...
UPDATE: Fort Bragg soldier’s bond, court date set after fatally shooting pregnant girlfriend in Troup Co.
Two candidates announce campaigns for Columbus City Council
Two candidates announce campaigns for Columbus City Council
Harold A. Franklin, Auburn University’s first African American student, died in September at 88.
Auburn University to dedicate marker for first Black student 2 months after his death
Opelika logo
City of Opelika announces new comprehensive plan