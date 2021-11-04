Former Randolph Co. superintendent now Cuthbert mayor

CUTHBERT, Ga. (WTVM) - After winning last night’s election in a landslide victory, Randolph County’s first Black School superintendent will be the city of Cuthbert’s next mayor.

961 voters showed up to the polls Tuesday in Cuthbert. Although three candidates were on the ballot aiming to be the city’s next mayor, Bobby Jenkins came out on top. When results were announced, he secured 66 percent of the city’s votes.

“I’m just pleased with the turnout,” said Jenkins. “I was a little surprised by the numbers, but I’m pleasantly surprised as to how the numbers turned out.”

News Leader 9 spoke with some Cuthbert natives, who say they are really happy Jenkins won.

“Great. Just great,” said Elvira Shorter. “It’s a great day for us in Cuthbert, Georgia. Everybody’s celebrating.”

With Jenkins taking office in January, those residents say they’re looking forward to the next four years.

“He does a lot of stuff,” said Virginia Clark. “We just can’t name it all and he’s a good friend to everybody.”

One of the top things on his agenda is addressing health care issues in Cuthbert. He says he plans to reopen the city’s only hospital that shut down in the middle of the pandemic.

“You know, if you have a medical emergency after 9 o’clock, then you are left at the mercy of the EMT’s or a family member who has transportation to get you 35, 40 minutes away to an emergency room,” said Jenkins.

He also plans on addressing the need to get more Randolph County residents fully vaccinated. Right now, only 45% of those in the county have taken both of their COVID shots.

“We need to go back and redouble our efforts to continue that until we can reach 70, 75% of our people being vaccinated,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins is a proud graduate of Albany State University & he served as Superintendent of Randolph County Schools for 12 years.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.