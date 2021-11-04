Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine

Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine
Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Now that children five and older are eligible for the vaccine...what do parents need to know?

Dr. Winston Price is also part of the Health and Human services " We Can Do This COVID-19 Public Education Campaign.” He spoke with News Leader 9 to talk about the vaccine and other COVID-19 issues.

Below is the full interview.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with local high school for lung cancer awareness project
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with local high school for lung cancer awareness project
Columbus fire chief gives tips for apartment fire prevention
Columbus fire chief gives tips for apartment fire prevention
Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend
Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend
United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts
United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts