Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

House of Heroes hosts 5th annual Heart of Serving luncheon

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit that does home improvements for military and public safety veterans hosted a special event today.

The Chattahoochee Valley chapter of House of Heroes held their 5th annual Heart of Serving luncheon at the Country Club of Columbus, where WTVM’s Jason Dennis served as the emcee.

It is a key fundraising event for the organization. The keynote speaker was top leadership coach Kelvin Redd, based in Phenix City.

He is the first African-American author with two books on servant leadership. Today’s event was also about honoring veterans, volunteers and leaders with House of Heroes, like founder and former Columbus City Councilman Wayne Anthony.

(Wayne Anthony, House of Heroes Founder)

Over the past 21 years, this local House of Heroes has honored nearly 12-hundred veterans and/or their widows with minor home repairs at no cost to the veteran, some of which were at today’s luncheon.

The group has done that work through more than 25,000 volunteers. WTVM had a table at today’s event and we are happy to partner with this great military-based organization.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts
United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts
1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee Co. Sex Offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
Death benefits could be denied if employees are unvaccinated