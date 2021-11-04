House of Heroes hosts 5th annual Heart of Serving luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit that does home improvements for military and public safety veterans hosted a special event today.

The Chattahoochee Valley chapter of House of Heroes held their 5th annual Heart of Serving luncheon at the Country Club of Columbus, where WTVM’s Jason Dennis served as the emcee.

It is a key fundraising event for the organization. The keynote speaker was top leadership coach Kelvin Redd, based in Phenix City.

He is the first African-American author with two books on servant leadership. Today’s event was also about honoring veterans, volunteers and leaders with House of Heroes, like founder and former Columbus City Councilman Wayne Anthony.

(Wayne Anthony, House of Heroes Founder)

Over the past 21 years, this local House of Heroes has honored nearly 12-hundred veterans and/or their widows with minor home repairs at no cost to the veteran, some of which were at today’s luncheon.

The group has done that work through more than 25,000 volunteers. WTVM had a table at today’s event and we are happy to partner with this great military-based organization.

