Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County forced lanes to close Thursday.
According to Macon County Emergency Management Director Frank Lee, both lanes of I-85 southbound near the Wire Road exit were blocked.
Lee says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and there are injuries.
Details on the crash are limited.
