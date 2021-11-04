Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County forced lanes to close Thursday.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Director Frank Lee, both lanes of I-85 southbound near the Wire Road exit were blocked.

Major Crash on I-85 SB @ MP 42 at Exit 42 AL186 in Tuskegee. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/Te9asz4hqc — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) November 4, 2021

Lee says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and there are injuries.

Details on the crash are limited.

