Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash

A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County forced lanes to close Thursday.

According to Macon County Emergency Management Director Frank Lee, both lanes of I-85 southbound near the Wire Road exit were blocked.

Lee says multiple vehicles were involved in the crash and there are injuries.

Details on the crash are limited.

