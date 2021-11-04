MILITARY MATTERS: Air Force Base in Georgia Conducts Active Shooter Training

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Georgia was ground zero for a week-long active shooter training exercise, as they prepare for the unthinkable.

With a history of gun attacks in society and military facilities around the country, active shooter training exercises are challenging but crucial.

Inspector General, Major Christopher Bridges, says they picked a less busy place on Moody Air Force base in South Georgia, about 90 miles from Albany. The scenario here was a lot of airmen deployed and seeing how first responder agencies in the community rush to aid.

“We don’t give the exact day or things like that so our first responders are a little surprised by it and they can play a good fight. they don’t know when it’s going to happen, how it’s going to happen, where it’s going to happen. They just know the week of, and when it happens, they will respond accordingly like if it was in actual situation,” Major Christopher Bridges said.

In a real life crisis and this training, it can be the element of surprise, not only for agencies off base, but for those on the inside. Everyone had to practice locking down, staying away from windows, following protocols, along with locking the gates so no one can get in or out.

“It is important because just like you said, it’s happened before. Fort hood, navy, ship yard, even Virginia tech the school, to practice responses something like this, if we’re ready to respond in a timely manner, we can prevent ore causalities and damage from happening. The quicker we are, the better we are in that response and save lives potentially,” MAJ Bridges said.

He says they were able to train with a life flight helicopter, which helps in cases where they can’t go somewhere by ambulance.

“Putting it in practice and actual exercise, getting them on base and see what would that look will really save response time late, just things like if the base is locked down and gates are locked, it is hard for cops to get on base and work around those issues, to make sure priority gets through the gate so it helps the response time for them to help us out, neutralize shooter and be on scene quicker,” MAJ Bridges added.

This team effort between Lowndes County law enforcement, paramedics and other first responders makes the practice very realistic, to protect better in the future.

