Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Right now, in Muscogee County there are about 20 sex offenders that are off the Sheriff’s Department’s radar. That’s less than 5 percent of the total number of registered sex offenders in the Fountain City.

Sergeant Earl Osbon, who heads the Sex Offender Unit at the Muscogee County Jail says five sex offenders are now behind bars, four are all in jails in other states while one was taken into custody this morning in Columbus.

Most of the suspects are in custody in other states such as Alabama, Florida and Tennessee.

But this morning, Muscogee County deputies arrested 44-year-old Tyrone Barnun around 3 a.m. on Bond Avenue in South Columbus. Officials say he failed to register after being released two weeks ago.

Larry Crenshaw is fighting extradition from Montgomery, Tennessee to Columbus.

Sergeant Osbon says there are some things the public can do to find out if there’s a sex offender living in their neighborhood.

“They can go in and type in their address and see all the sex offenders in their area and that way they’ll know what to look for,” said Sgt. Osbon.

Deputies are currently searching for several sex offenders in the area. James Grant is charged with enticing a child for indecent purposes, Douglas Rivers is wanted here in Columbus and Ohio for failing to register as a sex offender and Alphonsa Hixson is wanted on the same charge in the Fountain City.

We also spoke with Sheriff Greg Countryman, he says since January, deputies have completed about 7,000 house and work checks, verifying the sex offenders address matches that on the registry which is required by law for all sheriffs across the nation.

