St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with local high school for lung cancer awareness project

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and local students came together for the White Ribbon Project.

The white ribbon is for Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

And St. Francis-Emory along with students from Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy partnered up in cutting and preparing ribbons.

So you see someone wearing a white ribbon be sure to ask them about it. The idea of symbol is to help to start conversations within their community and spreading the word about timely diagnosis and treatment.

