Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with local high school for lung cancer awareness project

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today St. Francis-Emory Healthcare and local students came together for the White Ribbon Project.

The white ribbon is for Lung Cancer Awareness Month.

And St. Francis-Emory along with students from Jordan Vocational High School College and Career Academy partnered up in cutting and preparing ribbons.

So you see someone wearing a white ribbon be sure to ask them about it. The idea of symbol is to help to start conversations within their community and spreading the word about timely diagnosis and treatment.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

Columbus fire chief gives tips for apartment fire prevention
Columbus fire chief gives tips for apartment fire prevention
Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend
Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend
Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine
Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine
United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts
United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts