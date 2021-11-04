Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two candidates announce campaigns for Columbus City Council

Two candidates announce campaigns for Columbus City Council
Two candidates announce campaigns for Columbus City Council(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two candidates have announced their campaigns for Columbus City Council.

Alyssa Williams held her announcement this morning.

Williams is the founder of the non-profit Evolve Columbus - which assists citizens with necessities and resources that will lead to self-sufficiency. She plans to use her business, advocacy, and analytical skills to benefit the city of Columbus.

Williams wants to reduce crime, increase civic engagement, revisit policies on renters’ and owners’ rights and responsibilities. And
of course, she wants to keep Columbus beautiful.

Also running for the seat is Vickie Williams-Wiley.

Wiley’s holding a meet and greet on Monday, November 15, at the Citizen Service Center in Columbus on the east side steps. It’ll take place at 11:30 a.m.

The two candidates are running for the same seat, District 9 - at large.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

Harold A. Franklin, Auburn University’s first African American student, died in September at 88.
Auburn University to dedicate marker for first Black student 2 months after his death
Opelika logo
City of Opelika announces new comprehensive plan
A two-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County has forced lanes to close.
Lanes of I-85 southbound in Macon County reopen after crash
Military Matters
MILITARY MATTERS: Air Force Base in Georgia Conducts Active Shooter Training