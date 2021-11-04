Two candidates announce campaigns for Columbus City Council

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two candidates have announced their campaigns for Columbus City Council.

Alyssa Williams held her announcement this morning.

Williams is the founder of the non-profit Evolve Columbus - which assists citizens with necessities and resources that will lead to self-sufficiency. She plans to use her business, advocacy, and analytical skills to benefit the city of Columbus.

Williams wants to reduce crime, increase civic engagement, revisit policies on renters’ and owners’ rights and responsibilities. And

of course, she wants to keep Columbus beautiful.

Also running for the seat is Vickie Williams-Wiley.

Wiley’s holding a meet and greet on Monday, November 15, at the Citizen Service Center in Columbus on the east side steps. It’ll take place at 11:30 a.m.

The two candidates are running for the same seat, District 9 - at large.

