United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley plays a key role in helping to build the local community. Working with local partners, schools and corporations, the non-profit is key in helping to improve the lives of so many of our friends and neighbors.

President and CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier in the studio to talk about this year’s fundraising effort and how the United Way helps the community.

View the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.