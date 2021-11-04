Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

United Way president talks on annual fundraising efforts

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley plays a key role in helping to build the local community. Working with local partners, schools and corporations, the non-profit is key in helping to improve the lives of so many of our friends and neighbors.

President and CEO of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier in the studio to talk about this year’s fundraising effort and how the United Way helps the community.

View the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Man killed in Harris County over property line dispute
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Muscogee County passes SPLOST; sales tax to increase 1%
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect
Muscogee County SPLOST: When and what you can expect

Latest News

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with local high school for lung cancer awareness project
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare partners with local high school for lung cancer awareness project
Columbus fire chief gives tips for apartment fire prevention
Columbus fire chief gives tips for apartment fire prevention
Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend
Troup Co. murder suspect appears in court one month after killing pregnant girlfriend
Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine
Georgia doctor gives tips to parents thinking about getting their children COVID-19 vaccine