Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus

1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following an afternoon shooting in Columbus.

The shooting occurred near the intersection of 25th Avenue and Alford Street.

The Columbus Police Department and the coroner are on the scene.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed 17-year-old Deondre Reynolds, suffering from a gunshot wound, was pronounced dead at 5:40 p.m.

Columbus Police Department’s Chief of Staff Katina William confirms this is a homicide, making this the 60th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

