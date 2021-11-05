Business Break
Alabama congress members, state leaders weigh in on Biden vaccine mandate

The federal government is mandating many Americans to be vaccinated by Jan. 4.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congress members and state leaders are voicing their opinions on the Biden administration’s new COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandate.

Those who work for businesses with 100 or more workers will either be required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4 or receive weekly testing.

The new rules came out Thursday and were followed by disapproval by some public figures.

“I’m troubled anytime Joe Biden, and the federal government, tries to get into our personal health care,” Rep. Barry Moore, R-Dist. 2, told WSFA.

Employees can still ask for medical or religious exemptions.

“I certainly think that those decisions need to be between the individual and their doctor,” Moore said. “I don’t think Joe Biden needs to make our health determinations going forward, and certainly not Dr. Fauci.”

Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Dist. 3, is also against the mandate, calling it “an unprecedented display of socialist government overreach.”

“The Biden administration wants to control every aspect of Americans’ lives from cradle to grave and if you disagree with it then you could lose your job,” Rogers said. “Let me be clear, the Biden administration has zero authority to make health care decisions for private citizens. This unprecedented mandate will have serious and adverse effects on our economy and the lives of hard-working Americans.”

Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Dist. 7, is the only democrat representing Alabama in the House of Representatives. In a statement, the congresswoman expressed her support of the COVID-19 vaccine and Alabama businesses.

“Vaccinations are our pathway out of this pandemic, but the reality is that Alabama continues to have one of the highest COVID-19 death rates in the nation and among the lowest vaccination rates,” she said. “While we must be innovative and bold in our approach to combatting low vaccination rates, we should also be mindful of the impact it has on small businesses, many of whom are already struggling to survive.”

On the state level, Attorney General Steve Marshall - along with more than two dozen Republican state attorneys general - has indicated he will sue over the vaccine mandate.

He tweeted directly at the president Thursday. “See you in court, @JoeBiden,” he posted.

Gov. Kay Ivey is also weighing in. She supports bringing a suit before the courts.

“Ever since the unneeded mandate was issued, I issued an executive order and also join the lawsuit in federal courts last week to slow this unnecessary mandate down,” she said. “So, I’m glad to see we’re going to slow it down but it’s got to be settled in the courts.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

