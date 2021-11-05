Business Break
Auburn community to honor those who served our country at Veterans Day Ceremony

(wlox)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn community is invited to honor those who have served our country at the 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony.

The event is set to take place on Thursday, Nov. 11.

The City of Auburn will hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial located at the northeast corner of Ross Street and Glenn Avenue. A few of the guests attending the event include Auburn Mayor Ron Anders, U.S. Marine veteran Cpl. Jamie Popwell, and Pastor Jeff Damron from Pleasant View Christian Church.

Attendees are encouraged to park at Felton Little Park, the East Glenn Avenue Municipal Parking Lot and at the Douglas J. Watson Municipal Complex.

In the event of rain, the ceremony will be held in the City Council Chamber at 141 N. Ross St.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

