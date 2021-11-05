PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local barbecue restaurant is temporarily closed after a car crashed through the building.

Smokey Pig Barbecue, located at 1502 Opelika Road, is closed after a car crashed through the building Friday afternoon.

Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City (Source: WTVM)

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is unknown.

