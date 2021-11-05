Business Break
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local barbecue restaurant is temporarily closed after a car crashed through the building.

Smokey Pig Barbecue, located at 1502 Opelika Road, is closed after a car crashed through the building Friday afternoon.

Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City(Source: WTVM)

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash is unknown.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

