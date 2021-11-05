Clouds Stick Around Saturday; Staying Dry & Cool

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The clouds that we are seeing around here on Friday will continue into hang around through much of Saturday, and we will stay cooler because of that. Highs will be in the 50s for most, but where we might see some breaks in the clouds, temperatures could reach into the lower 60s. Saturday night will end up being the coldest night ahead lows in the 30s and 40s. If the winds can calm down, some of the normally colder communities may deal with some patchy frost early Sunday morning, and there will be another chance of that happening early Monday morning too. By Sunday, the sun will return in full force with highs in the upper 60s, and look for the low and mid 70s for highs for the first and middle parts of next week. Morning lows will remain chilly - in the 40s - during this time. While we do stay dry through midweek, our next rain chances looks like it will move in by next Thursday and Friday - leading to another big cool-down by next weekend. We’ll fine-tune that forecast as we get closer, however!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.