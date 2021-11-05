Columbus police searching for missing elderly man, last seen on Cape Cod Dr.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

86-year-old Dean Haulton was last seen on Cape Cod Drive on Nov. 4. Haulton was seen driving a white 2016 Kia Sorento with Georgia Tag# PNR8687.

Haulton suffers from dementia. He has white colored hair, hazel eyes and is approximately 5′6. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and an unknown shirt.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

