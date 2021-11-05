Business Break
Columbus police searching for missing elderly man, last seen on Cape Cod Dr.

Columbus police searching for missing elderly man, last seen on Cape Cod Dr.(Source: Columbus Police Department)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

86-year-old Dean Haulton was last seen on Cape Cod Drive on Nov. 4. Haulton was seen driving a white 2016 Kia Sorento with Georgia Tag# PNR8687.

Haulton suffers from dementia. He has white colored hair, hazel eyes and is approximately 5′6. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and an unknown shirt.

Anyone with information should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.

