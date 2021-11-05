Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus residents excited about Fountain City Classic tailgate

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic is back and, although the parade is cancelled, this year’s tailgate is still happening...ahead of tomorrow’s football game.

There’s nothing like an Historically Black College or University Football Classic. That’s exactly what will take place tomorrow at the A.J. McClung Stadium.

Almost as important as the football game are the events leading up to it. That includes a week of activities including vendor fairs and of course the tailgating.

The Fountain City Classic Tailgate will be held near Lumpkin Boulevard, at the Columbus Civic Center. Guests should park in front of the Civic Center or on Jackson Avenue. With last year’s event cancelled due to COVID, those in attendance are asked to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands. I spoke with some tailgaters, who showed up early, who say they’re excited the Classic is back.

“This probably the best one we have,” said Columbus Resident Melvin Nance. “Tuskegee, Morehouse is okay but not like this. It’ll be packed.”

“Anytime we have a classic football game like Tuskegee, Morehouse, we used to have, and Albany and Fort Valley come, it’s a big thing here in Columbus,” said Bobby Long.

The Fountain City Classic Tailgating Committee will be out here until six registering tailgaters. They will be back here from 6 a.m. until noon. For tomorrow’s game, there will be a shuttle bus to transport people from the game back to their car.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

Golf tournament kicks off Fountain City Classic weekend
Golf tournament kicks off Fountain City Classic weekend
Two inmate deaths reported this month in Muscogee County
Muscogee Co. Jail to allow visitation due to 0 reported COVID cases
LaGrange police investigating armed robbery, assault on Ridgecrest Rd.
LaGrange police investigating armed robbery, assault on Ridgecrest Rd.
GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus
GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus