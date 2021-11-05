Columbus residents excited about Fountain City Classic tailgate

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic is back and, although the parade is cancelled, this year’s tailgate is still happening...ahead of tomorrow’s football game.

There’s nothing like an Historically Black College or University Football Classic. That’s exactly what will take place tomorrow at the A.J. McClung Stadium.

Almost as important as the football game are the events leading up to it. That includes a week of activities including vendor fairs and of course the tailgating.

The Fountain City Classic Tailgate will be held near Lumpkin Boulevard, at the Columbus Civic Center. Guests should park in front of the Civic Center or on Jackson Avenue. With last year’s event cancelled due to COVID, those in attendance are asked to wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands. I spoke with some tailgaters, who showed up early, who say they’re excited the Classic is back.

“This probably the best one we have,” said Columbus Resident Melvin Nance. “Tuskegee, Morehouse is okay but not like this. It’ll be packed.”

“Anytime we have a classic football game like Tuskegee, Morehouse, we used to have, and Albany and Fort Valley come, it’s a big thing here in Columbus,” said Bobby Long.

The Fountain City Classic Tailgating Committee will be out here until six registering tailgaters. They will be back here from 6 a.m. until noon. For tomorrow’s game, there will be a shuttle bus to transport people from the game back to their car.

