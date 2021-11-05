Community of Hope event seeks to encourage job seekers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Finding the right job can be challenging these days and, tonight, a group came together tonight in South Columbus looking to a higher power to help those job seekers.

The event was called “Celebrating a Community of Hope with Ryan Ray,” who is the President and CEO of Jobs For Life. That’s the name of an established, biblically-based job preparation curriculum. There are different training sites in this area.

The goal tonight, they say, was to celebrate a better way to fight poverty through community support and encouragement. Ray says they’re creating opportunities for those in underserved communities to get back to work and become productive citizens.

“Right now we’re really in a climate where there’s still fear of the pandemic right people are afraid to go back into those closed settings and convene and be around people have been traumatized in this setting,” said Ray.

“Jobs for Life is an international organization with the primary focus of reintroducing or reemphasizing the dignity of work,” said Rev. Michael Powell, Asbury United Methodist Church Pastor

Jobs For Life is the most widely available evangelical jobs program. Headquartered in North Carolina, they partner with churches and ministries to help the unemployed and underemployed.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.