Fountain City Classic holds multiple events leading up to football game including Coffee Sip

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Fountain City Classic football game is tomorrow - but this week has been full of events and activities.

On Friday morning, Foxie105 AND K92.7 with Michael Soul in Morning Drive held a kick-off.

The Coffee Sip at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium had prizes and giveaways.

The driving force behind the Fountain City Classic has always been to create opportunities, connections, and financial support for students interested in attending these historically black universities.

“We’re back outside. It’s a recurring theme because we’ve been in this weird state for so long. We’re trying to get back to normal and do the staple of that normalcy,” said G-Smoove with Foxie105. “There’s nothing like tradition to bring people together. You know tradition always brings people together. And this is going to bring people together even though we’re rivals I think that we’re more alike than we are different. So it’s another chance for us to come back together and just be people again.”

This year’s matchup is highly anticipated by both schools and alumni alike due to the game being canceled last year.

That was the first time it was canceled in the event’s 30-year history.

