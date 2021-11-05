Fountain City Classic hosts networking mixer in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thursday night was the 14th annual “Cufflinks and Pearls” networking mixer at the River Center for Performing Arts.

The event part was an opportunity for folks in the Fountain City to network and build entrepreneurial relationships.

This is part of the festivities surrounding the Fountain City Classic football game between Albany State and Fort Valley State Universities this weekend.

Organizers say Thursday night’s event and the entire Fountain City Classic Week is designed to help build relationships and bridge the gap between generations.

“We have two great HBCU’s Albany State University and Fort Valley State University and education is the escalator to upward mobility,” said Representative Calvin Smyre, Chairman of the Fountain City Classic.

“A free way to maybe launch your next business or potentially run into somebody who could offer you a job and to have that opportunity as a part of the classic means a whole lot,” said Crystal Shahid, Chairwoman for Cufflinks and Pearls.

This year’s game will also be played in honor of Albany State football player Adonis Butler, killed this week in an accident on campus. Kick-off is Saturday is at 2 p.m. at AJ McClung Stadium.

