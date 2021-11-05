GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is inviting the public for feedback.

This is due to a new project proposal of a new interchange on I-185 and Old Cusseta Road.

You can review the project at their live public hearing on November 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p..

The intersection would be replaced with a roundabout and a service interchange that includes another roundabout to be constructed at Interstate 185.

Comments will also be accepted until Dec. 3rd. To leave a comment or for more information, visit here.

