GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is inviting the public for feedback.
This is due to a new project proposal of a new interchange on I-185 and Old Cusseta Road.
You can review the project at their live public hearing on November 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p..
The intersection would be replaced with a roundabout and a service interchange that includes another roundabout to be constructed at Interstate 185.
Comments will also be accepted until Dec. 3rd. To leave a comment or for more information, visit here.
