Golf tournament kicks off Fountain City Classic weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Fountain City Classic also held their 28th annual golf tournament at Bull Creek Golf Couse. Nearly 50 golfers played today.

This is one of their major fundraisers, and all the proceeds go toward helping fund scholarships for the students. They have given over $4 million in scholarships.

The driving force behind the Fountain City Classic has always been to create opportunities and financial support for students interested in attending these historically black universities.

”The beauty of it is helping kid go to school, we able to as I stated fund scholarships for kids throughout the state of Georgia and throughout the United States,” said Travis Chambers, Co-Chairmen for Fountain City Classic.

This year’s matchup is highly anticipated by both schools and alumni alike due to the game being canceled last year. That was the first time it was canceled in the events’ 30-year history.

