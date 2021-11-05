Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Golf tournament kicks off Fountain City Classic weekend

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Today, the Fountain City Classic also held their 28th annual golf tournament at Bull Creek Golf Couse. Nearly 50 golfers played today.

This is one of their major fundraisers, and all the proceeds go toward helping fund scholarships for the students. They have given over $4 million in scholarships.

The driving force behind the Fountain City Classic has always been to create opportunities and financial support for students interested in attending these historically black universities.

”The beauty of it is helping kid go to school, we able to as I stated fund scholarships for kids throughout the state of Georgia and throughout the United States,” said Travis Chambers, Co-Chairmen for Fountain City Classic.

This year’s matchup is highly anticipated by both schools and alumni alike due to the game being canceled last year. That was the first time it was canceled in the events’ 30-year history.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital

Latest News

Columbus residents excited about Fountain City Classic tailgate
Columbus residents excited about Fountain City Classic tailgate
Two inmate deaths reported this month in Muscogee County
Muscogee Co. Jail to allow visitation due to 0 reported COVID cases
LaGrange police investigating armed robbery, assault on Ridgecrest Rd.
LaGrange police investigating armed robbery, assault on Ridgecrest Rd.
GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus
GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus