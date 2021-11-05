Business Break
LaGrange police investigating armed robbery, assault on Ridgecrest Rd.

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Ridgecrest Rd.

On November 4, at approximately 2:39 p.m., officers responded to robbery at the 400 block of Ridgecrest Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with Jennifer Taylor who stated she observed a blue Honda in her driveway loading up a package that had just been delivered to her home.

Taylor approached the two men in an attempt to prevent the theft when one of the suspects pulled a gun and pointed it at her while they continued to load the package into the Honda. The suspects then jumped into the car and fled. The two male suspects were wearing masks over their faces at the time during the robbery.

The vehicle was a blue Honda that appeared to have been painted over with a darker color.

If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

