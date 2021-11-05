Lee Co., Tuscaloosa Co. DA offices compete in reading competition; hold virtual book drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lee County and the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s office are competing in a reading competition, aimed at combating illiteracy. Funds raised for this virtual book drive will be donated to the nonprofit organization Reach out and Read.

Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere says with many of those behind bars also struggling to read, it only made sense for her to get involved.

“85 percent of juveniles who end up in the juvenile justice system have low literacy rates and so from the prosecution side of things, it is about crime prevention,” said Ventiere.

The competition kicked on the first and will continue until November 26. Books purchased through the drive will be given to pediatrics with Pediatric Associates of Auburn.

