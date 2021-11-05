Business Break
Muscogee Co. Jail to allow visitation due to 0 reported COVID cases

Two inmate deaths reported this month in Muscogee County
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department is reporting zero COVID cases at the Jail and among employees. This means, the Jail will begin virtual visits starting this Monday.

Temperature checks and masks will be required, and visitors must be on the visitation list beforehand.

Visitation will be allowed Monday through Friday from 8 to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and noon to 3:30 p.m.

Visitation is allowed once a week, per inmate, for no more than 30 minutes per visit.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

