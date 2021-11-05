Pfizer vaccines for children available across Chattahoochee Valley soon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Parents and children across the Fountain city will soon be able to get their COVID shots.

With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention giving the green light for children to get vaccinated, kids in Columbus will soon be able to get those shots.

“I think it’s good that it’s available for kids because parents can choose if they would like their child to be vaccinated,” said Walgreens Senior Pharmacy Technician Laura Baker.

Pfizer vaccines are officially available for children ages five to 11 at select pharmacies across the Chattahoochee Valley. The soonest Columbus parents could get their kids vaccinated is Monday at places like the Walgreens location on either Macon Road or Veterans Parkway.

Pamela Kirkland at the Columbus Health Department says they will hopefully also be giving those shots starting next week.

“All of our counties have received their children’s doses of the vaccine and I believe they started to receive those last week,” said Kirkland.

While some parents are excited their children will be able to get their COVID shots, some I spoke with off camera say they’re concerned about how fast the vaccine came out and how few clinical trials were done. Both health officials I spoke with say they understand.

“If you’re nervous about it, don’t rush it because that will only make you feel more nervous and like I said, do your research and talk to medical professionals,” said Baker.

“The side effects are the same as the adult side effects,” said Kirkland. “You know, their arm might be sore, they might have a fever. Those are things that will go away that can be treated with, you know, Tylenol.”

CVS and Walmart will also be providing vaccines for kids soon. To schedule an appointment at a Walgreens location, click here.

