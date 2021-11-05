Business Break
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men(Source: Troup Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman has been arrested on multiple charges including two counts of malice murder for the death of two Newnan men back in August.

On August 9, at approximately 5:23 p.m., deputies were dispatched to West Point Lake, near the area of Lower Glass Bridge Road, where they found the body of 46-year-old Marcus Lee Caswell floating in the lake. Caswell had a gunshot wound to his head. On August 10 at approximately 11:17 a.m., the second victim was discovered and identified as 31-year-old Travis Michael Lodato.

On August 12, investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 39-year-old Joshua Nutt, of Lower Big Springs Rd., and charged him with two counts of murder, two counts of robbery and one count of possession of a firearm during certain felonies.

On November 1, a Troup County Grand Jury was presented with evidence in regards to the August 9th murders and returned an indictment on Abbrianna Marie Williams charging her with the following:

  • Two counts of malice murder
  • Two counts of felony murder
  • Two counts of armed robbery
  • Two counts of aggravated assault
  • Two counts of making a false statement

Williams was arrested on November 4 and booked into the Troup County Jail without incident.

According to the Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office, no further arrest are expected in this case.

