Sports Overtime: Week 12 Lineup
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re back with another week of scores, highlights and more in the Chattahoochee Valley!
It’s Week 12 of Sports Overtime.
Sports Leader 9′s Jonathon Hoppe will have everything you need to know about all the high school football games in the area tonight starting at 11:15p/10:15c on WTVM.
Here’s a list of games Sports Leader 9 is covering in Week 12:
- Daphne at Central
- Baker at Auburn
- Northridge at Opelika
- Geneva County at Lanett
- Lafayette at Ariton
- Bessemer at Lee Scott
- Wilcox at Chambers
- LaGrange at Hardaway
- Macon County at Chattahoochee County
- Greenville at Marion County
- Harris County at Whitewater
- Northside at Starr’s Mill
