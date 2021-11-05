Warming Up this Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We keep cloudy conditions around for the last day of the week which will make it a struggle for highs to exceed the upper-50s, and any showers around in the forecast will be confined to our southeastern most counties across the valley. For the weekend, we will see clouds decreasing throughout the day to bring sunshine back just in time for Saturday evening, but with clouds around most of the day highs will only be in the lower-60s. Clear skies overnight will put morning lows in the upper-30s and lower-40s on Sunday while sunshine in the afternoon warms us up to the upper-60s again across the area. Sunshine stays in place for the start of the week as highs are in the low-to-mid 70s before clouds and a few showers return to the forecast by the end of the week and next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.