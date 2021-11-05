Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Warming Up this Weekend!

Anna’s Forecast
A beautiful weekend across the valley
A beautiful weekend across the valley(Anna Sims)
By Anna Sims
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We keep cloudy conditions around for the last day of the week which will make it a struggle for highs to exceed the upper-50s, and any showers around in the forecast will be confined to our southeastern most counties across the valley. For the weekend, we will see clouds decreasing throughout the day to bring sunshine back just in time for Saturday evening, but with clouds around most of the day highs will only be in the lower-60s. Clear skies overnight will put morning lows in the upper-30s and lower-40s on Sunday while sunshine in the afternoon warms us up to the upper-60s again across the area. Sunshine stays in place for the start of the week as highs are in the low-to-mid 70s before clouds and a few showers return to the forecast by the end of the week and next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Muscogee Co. Sex Offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
It happened after Tori Jensen's application for a religious exemption for a required COVID-19...
Unvaccinated nurse posts Instagram video of her being escorted from hospital
Columbus police seeking to identify suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check

Latest News

Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Thursday Evening Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Cloudy & Cool End to the Week; Beautiful Weekend Ahead
How to send pics on the WTVM weather app and Facebook
Colder Weather In Sight
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go
Wednesday Evening Weather on the Go