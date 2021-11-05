WATCH LIVE: Parade celebrates Atlanta Braves’ World Series win

Watch live

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves will give a nod to past and present with a two-part parade celebrating their first World Series title in 26 years, and it’s happening right now.

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today and for years to come, Nov. 5 in Georgia is officially Atlanta Braves Day.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a proclamation Thursday afternoon as the celebrations continue over the Braves’ World Series win.

The Braves defeated the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the best-of-seven series on Tuesday. A victory parade through Atlanta is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 5.

Kemp said in the proclamation that “the State of Georgia is honored to recognize the 2021 Atlanta Braves for their memorable season and their ultimate triumph, reaching the pinnacle of achievement in America’s favorite pastime.”

Read the full proclamation below.

Friday’s procession will start at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta, not far from their former homes at Turner Field and the old Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium.

The parade will wind along the city’s most famous thoroughfare, Peachtree Street, before the Braves are escorted to its current home in suburban Cobb County to resume the parade.

The celebration will conclude with a concert at Truist Park, which opened in 2017 and is about 12 miles northwest of downtown.

