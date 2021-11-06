Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest for the murder of a 12-year-old boy that happened back in August.

On August 14, Columbus police responded to Luna Drive and Armenda Drive just after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 12-year-old Cortez Richardson suffering from a gunshot wound. First aid was rendered until EMS arrived. Richardson was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was then pronounced dead at 11:51 p.m.

According to the Columbus Police Department, during an investigation of the murder, police developed David Harrison as a suspect and subsequently charged Harrison with murder and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy.

Harrison is currently incarcerated at the Muscogee County Jail on unrelated charges. He is scheduled to appear in Recorder’s Court on November 8 at 9:00 a.m.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective R. Nicholas at 706-225-4363.

