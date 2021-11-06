Lee Co. Health Department, church team up for mobile COVID vaccination clinics in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Health Department and an east Alabama church are teaming up to host mobile COVID vaccination clinics in Smiths Station.

Those participating in the events will be able to receive a first or second dose or booster shot of the Moderna vaccine. Organizers ask those who have already been vaccinated to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The clinics will take place at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, located at 784 Lee Road, during the following days and times:

November 9 & 10, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. EST

December 7 & 8, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. EST

Children age 12 through 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No appointments are necessary.

