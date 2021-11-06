Macon County Schools names new superintendent

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - After narrowing a pool of candidates to three finalists, the Macon County School District has named its next superintendent.

At a special-called meeting Wednesday, the board of education voted unanimously to name Dr. Melissa T. Williams as the district’s next superintendent.

Dr. Williams currently serves as director of human resources and professional learning for Macon County Schools. She has held various positions, including teacher and principal, since joining the system over 20 years ago.

Current Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Brooks previously announced plans to step down from her position at the end of the year.

Dr. Williams will begin her new role on January 1, 2022.

