Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Macon County Schools names new superintendent

Dr. Melissa Williams currently serves as director of human resources and professional learning...
Dr. Melissa Williams currently serves as director of human resources and professional learning for Macon County Schools.(Source: Macon County Schools)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WTVM) - After narrowing a pool of candidates to three finalists, the Macon County School District has named its next superintendent.

At a special-called meeting Wednesday, the board of education voted unanimously to name Dr. Melissa T. Williams as the district’s next superintendent.

Dr. Williams currently serves as director of human resources and professional learning for Macon County Schools. She has held various positions, including teacher and principal, since joining the system over 20 years ago.

Current Superintendent Dr. Jacqueline Brooks previously announced plans to step down from her position at the end of the year.

Dr. Williams will begin her new role on January 1, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders

Latest News

Lee Co. Health Department, church team up for mobile COVID vaccination clinics in Smiths Station
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender
WANTED: Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender who failed to register
60-year-old Wesley Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to...
MCSO: Sex offender captured after asking off-duty sergeant for money