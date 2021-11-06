Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

MCSO: Sex offender captured after asking off-duty sergeant for money

60-year-old Wesley Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to...
60-year-old Wesley Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to comply, probation violation, and willful obstruction to law enforcement officers.(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A convicted sex offender has been captured after asking an off-duty sergeant for money, according to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help in finding 60-year-old Wesley Johnson who was originally charged with aggravated child molestation. Authorities say he was arrested 24 hours later.

“It’s very dangerous for him to be on our streets, said Sheriff Greg Countryman. “The sergeant recognized him and made contact with our sex offer registry sergeant.” “They were on him less than a few minutes.”

Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to comply, probation violation, and willful obstruction to law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders

Latest News

WANTED: Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender who failed to register
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
Opelika Prince Hall Masons have six months to renovate historical Ferguson Chapel Church
Opelika Prince Hall Masons have six months to renovate historical Ferguson Chapel Church
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old