Opelika Prince Hall Masons have six months to renovate historical Ferguson Chapel Church

Opelika, Ala. (WTVM) - What started off as the first ever Ferguson Chapel Church built in 1917 is now the property of the Prince Hall Masons, sitting in the same community it had been in for hundreds of years.

“The value of the building is one thing, but the memories are priceless ” said long time Ferguson Chapel Church Elder Oscar Penn.

Many people in Opelika see this building as a historical gem, but as of now the city has deemed the building a hazard to the community.

“It was a surprise to me when I saw it on the agenda that something had to be done to it,” said Opelika Councilman and Ferguson Chapel Church Trustee George Alley.

“it would be a slap in the face if the building is torn down,” said Penn.

According to councilman and Ferguson Chapel Church Trustee George Alley this is what happens to any building in the city that is a liability.

“If a building get to a condition where it is inhabitable, a sore eye and also a hazard to the community then something has to be done,” said Alley.

Although the building has decaying floors and rotten wood among other hazards, Alley says demolition is the last thing the city wants to do with another historical building.

“It is not our intent to demolish the building, but to make sure to stay in compliance with the ordinance,” said Alley.

The original building that housed Ferguson Chapel Church raised and bred some of the most prominent people in the city of Opelika. One of those people is the first black female councilwoman of Opelika City Council, Patsy Jones.

One of the members of the first Ferguson Chapel Church, Elder Oscar Penn, says he and others in the community hope the Prince Hall Masons who own the church now will meet with the members of Ferguson Chapel Church to come up with a plan to preserve their history.

The current owners of the building declined to go on camera. However, they say they have plans to renovate the building into community center.

