Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 5, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Georgia and Alabama

LaGrange(21) at Hardaway(12)

Macon County(21) at Chattahoochee County(13)

Greenville(27) at Marion County(12)

Harris County(20) at Whitewater(40)

Northside(14) at Starr’s Mill(22)

Daphne(7) at Central(38)

Baker(3) at Auburn(39)

Northridge(20) at Opelika(45)

Geneva County(0) at Lanett(18)

Lafayette(20) at Ariton(48)

Bessemer(15) at Lee Scott(21)

Wilcox(14) at Chambers(42)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.