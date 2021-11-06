Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 5, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.

Scores from Georgia and Alabama

  • LaGrange(21) at Hardaway(12)
  • Macon County(21) at Chattahoochee County(13)
  • Greenville(27) at Marion County(12)
  • Harris County(20) at Whitewater(40)
  • Northside(14) at Starr’s Mill(22)
  • Daphne(7) at Central(38)
  • Baker(3) at Auburn(39)
  • Northridge(20) at Opelika(45)
  • Geneva County(0) at Lanett(18)
  • Lafayette(20) at Ariton(48)
  • Bessemer(15) at Lee Scott(21)
  • Wilcox(14) at Chambers(42)

To vote for Play of the Week, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders

Latest News

Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
WTVM Sports Overtime (sponsors)
Sports Overtime: Week 12 Lineup
Atlanta Braves parade
WATCH: Parade celebrates Atlanta Braves’ World Series win
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
Braves to host World Series Championship parade and celebration