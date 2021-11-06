Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Watch the complete Sports Overtime from November 5, 2021 above. Thanks for watching and we’ll see you the next time the clock reaches zero.
Scores from Georgia and Alabama
- LaGrange(21) at Hardaway(12)
- Macon County(21) at Chattahoochee County(13)
- Greenville(27) at Marion County(12)
- Harris County(20) at Whitewater(40)
- Northside(14) at Starr’s Mill(22)
- Daphne(7) at Central(38)
- Baker(3) at Auburn(39)
- Northridge(20) at Opelika(45)
- Geneva County(0) at Lanett(18)
- Lafayette(20) at Ariton(48)
- Bessemer(15) at Lee Scott(21)
- Wilcox(14) at Chambers(42)
