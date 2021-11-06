Sunshine Returns for Most!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sunshine has already returned for most of us this morning after a cool start to the day, and the sunshine will put highs back in the 60s for most of us today. An abundantly clear sky dominates the forecast on Sunday, so after a cold start in the lower-40s we will warm things up to the upper-60s! Heading into the work week we will remain in this settled forecast as high pressure builds nearby. This will keep highs in the low-to-mid 70s as we have plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Thursday into Friday we will introduce the potential for a few showers and storms ahead of our next cold front. After the front passes through, it will usher in cooler and drier weather by next weekend with sunshine, lows in the 40s, and highs in the 60s.

