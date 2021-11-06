Talbot County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a sex offender who failed to register.

Authorities are searching for 29-year-old Exavier Spinkston. He is described as 5′ 7″ tall, weighing around 230 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Spinkston is asked to 911 or the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8681.

