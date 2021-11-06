Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Talbot County Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender

(Source: Talbot County Sheriff's Office)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a sex offender who failed to register.

Authorities are searching for 29-year-old Exavier Spinkston. He is described as 5′ 7″ tall, weighing around 230 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Spinkston is asked to 911 or the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8681.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders

Latest News

WANTED: Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for sex offender who failed to register
60-year-old Wesley Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to...
MCSO: Sex offender captured after asking off-duty sergeant for money
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
Opelika Prince Hall Masons have six months to renovate historical Ferguson Chapel Church
Opelika Prince Hall Masons have six months to renovate historical Ferguson Chapel Church