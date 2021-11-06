Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19

By CNN
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - Zoo staff at the Denver Zoo say that two hyenas have tested positive for COVID-19.

Staff say these might be the first hyenas in the world to test positive for the virus.

According to the zoo, the hyenas are experiencing mild symptoms including slight lethargy, nasal drainage and coughing.

The hyenas are expected to make a full recovery.

The positive cases come after several other animals at the zoo came down with the disease in October.

The zoo says they are looking into vaccinated some of them.

The Denver Zoo is home to over 3,000 animals and over 450 different species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Second suspect arrested, charged in double Troup Co. murder of Newnan men
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
1 dead in shooting on 25th Ave. in Columbus
Victim ID’d in shooting on Alford St. and 25th Ave. in Columbus
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders
Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office cracks down on sex offenders

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in...
Dems end deadlock, House sends Biden infrastructure bill
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
Sports Overtime on Demand: Week 12
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19, possible first positive cases in the world.
Two hyenas test positive for COVID-19
FILE - Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, of Fullerton, makes his first appearance in Orange County...
Accused California mass killer incompetent to stand trial