Coroner ID’s victim of fatal Sunday morning shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left a man dead.

The coroner’s office says 28-year-old Malik Shankar Easton was pronounced dead on the scene at 7:35 a.m. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Easton’s body will be sent to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy Monday.

Police say the incident happened near 12th Avenue and 20th Street. There is also no word on a suspect at this time.

