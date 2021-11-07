Business Break
COVID cases drop to single digits in Muscogee County Schools

(Source: Muscogee County School District)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 1:18 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District has released its latest update of coronavirus cases in its system.

According to the school district’s data, COVID cases have now dropped to single digits and isolations are down 54.6% from the previous week.

For the week of November 1 - 5, MCSD reports:

Students:

  • 9 positive COVID cases (-8 from previous week)
  • 39 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases (-47 from previous week)

Employees:

  • 0 positive COVID cases (-1 from previous week)
  • 2 self-quarantine or self-isolation cases (-2 from previous week)

The school system has nearly 31,000 students and more than 3,600 school-based employees.

