Criminal trial for suspended District Attorney Mark Jones starts Monday

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The criminal trial for suspended Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones is set to begin Monday in Columbus.

Jones pleaded not guilty during the arraignment in early October.

A judge removed Attorney Chris Breault from Jones’ case. The judge said it’s a conflict of interest for Breault to represent Mark Jones in the bribery case since Breault is a material witness for the state.

Jones was removed from office by Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on several charges including two counts of bribery, two counts of violation of oath by public officer, and two counts of influencing a witness.

Less than two weeks ago, bodycam footage emerged showing Jones arguing with a Columbus police officer about a suspect’s charges.

“I made the appropriate charge because it’s not a homicide,” said Corporal Sherman Hayes.

Jones replied, “No! You did involuntary manslaughter. That’s weak sh*t.”

A mistrial was declared for a previous trial in reference to damage to the Columbus Civic Center parking lot.

If convicted, Jones could be permanently removed from office.

You can count on WTVM News Leader 9 for continuous coverage of the trial.

