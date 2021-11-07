Early Week Warmth On The Way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you are a fan of this chilly weather we have been dealing with this past weekend, you will like next weekend even more. But before we get there we need to show some love for those warm weather lovers in the form of widespread 70s that are in the forecast. Monday will feature a chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s giving away to low 70s in the afternoon. As Tuesday and Wednesday roll around I could see some area getting into the upper 70s under lots of sunshine, so a taste of more October like weather as oppose to November. A cold front will arrive Thursday into Friday with some scattered showers and much cooler conditions for next weekend with 50s for highs and 30s for lows, more frost! Have a great week!

