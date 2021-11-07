Frosty Sunday AM; Warm Up In Sight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Stepping outside tonight and Sunday morning will feature a true fall chill in the air as the coldest air of the season so far spills into the Valley. A Frost Advisory is in effect for Troup and Chambers counties in our most immediate viewing area, in these areas it is likely temperatures drop to 33-35 degrees. elsewhere still pretty cold with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for the rest of us. Lots of sunshine will be out there on Sunday with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 for a good amount if us, so milder no doubt. Fan of the warmer weather? We have that for you by mid next week with middle and upper 70s possible, before we track the next strong push of colder air by next weekend once again. Have a good Saturday night!

