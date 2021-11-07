Business Break
Man injured following incident outside of LaGrange sports bar

(KWTX)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating a weekend incident that left a man injured outside of a sports bar.

Authorities say they were dispatched to Global Sports Bar on West Point Road, shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday, in reference to a person injured during a fight.

Police said they could not find anyone willing to give a witness statement. However, officers were advised that the victim was taken to Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center by a family member.

Police made contact with the victim at the hospital. He told authorities that someone jumped him from behind while outside of the bar and possibly kicked him multiple times while he was on the ground.

Authorities say the victim sustained several injuries including a broken and dislocated ankle, as well as multiple cuts and bruises to his face and hands.

No suspect is in custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

