Police: LaGrange man charged after pulling gun during argument over money

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is facing charges after pulling a gun and threatening another man over a money dispute.

Police say they were dispatched to an area in the 1000 block of Mason Street, around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, in reference to an armed robbery.

When police arrived, they made contact with the victim and the suspect, Jonathan Harris. The victim told police that he was with Harris and others at a home on Lindsey Street when Harris told him he wanted to collect money he previously loaned him.

The victim indicated he never borrowed money from Harris and the two got into a verbal argument, according to police. Harris subsequently pulled a gun on the victim and demanded the money back, authorities said.

Police say the victim then indicated that he would get Harris the money and the two got into a vehicle and ended up on Mason Street where he was able to call police for help.

The police department says Harris was detained as the Criminal Investigations Section was notified.

After further investigation, authorities say they were able to confirm Harris was attempting to get money from the victim by brandishing a firearm and making threats to shoot him if he did not pay him back.

Harris was arrested and in the possession of suspected ecstasy, according to police. He was charged with criminal attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and possession of a schedule 1 narcotic.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

