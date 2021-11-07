Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Jobs
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Police: LaGrange man charged after pulling gun during argument over money

By Leonard Hall
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A LaGrange man is facing charges after pulling a gun and threatening another man over a money dispute.

Police say they were dispatched to an area in the 1000 block of Mason Street, around 8:10 p.m. Saturday, in reference to an armed robbery.

When police arrived, they made contact with the victim and the suspect, Jonathan Harris. The victim told police that he was with Harris and others at a home on Lindsey Street when Harris told him he wanted to collect money he previously loaned him.

The victim indicated he never borrowed money from Harris and the two got into a verbal argument, according to police. Harris subsequently pulled a gun on the victim and demanded the money back, authorities said.

Police say the victim then indicated that he would get Harris the money and the two got into a vehicle and ended up on Mason Street where he was able to call police for help.

The police department says Harris was detained as the Criminal Investigations Section was notified.

After further investigation, authorities say they were able to confirm Harris was attempting to get money from the victim by brandishing a firearm and making threats to shoot him if he did not pay him back.

Harris was arrested and in the possession of suspected ecstasy, according to police. He was charged with criminal attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes, and possession of a schedule 1 narcotic.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
Columbus police make arrest in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus
GDOT asks for feedback on proposed new exit in Columbus
60-year-old Wesley Johnson is charged with failure to register as a sex offender / failure to...
MCSO: Sex offender captured after asking off-duty sergeant for money
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City
Car crashes into local barbecue restaurant in Phenix City

Latest News

Runaway juvenile wounded, another arrested after LaGrange knife attack
Virtual learning option available for some Sumter Co. students through rest of school year
COVID cases drop to single digits in Muscogee County Schools
MCSO: Sex offender captured after asking off-duty sergeant for money
MCSO: Sex offender captured after asking off-duty sergeant for money